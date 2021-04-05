France: Barbara Pravi performs in Madrid: ‘Voila’ goes viral in Spain

Following Gjon’s Tears performance in Madrid, the next Eurovision 2021 act to grace the Spanish capital is Barbara Pravi from France who travelled to Spain yesterday in order to treat the Spanish audience with her 2021 Eurovision entry ‘ Voila’. Will Spain’s douze points go to la France in Rotterdam?



The 2021 French Eurovision entry ‘ Voila’ has gone places in the Iberian peninsula since last weekend when private Spanish television channel Telecinco decided to feature it on its primetime Sunday documentary show ‘Rocio Contar La Verdad Para Seguir Viva‘.



Hence Barbara Pravis‘s 2021 Eurovision entry has made headlines in Spain and gone viral trending on Itunes, Spotify and Twitter. Such has been the impact of the 2021 French Eurovision entry in Spain that Telencinco flew Barbara specially from France in order to perform the song live at last night’s show.

Barbara has won the hearts of the Spanish audience after posting a story on her official Twitter where she sings one of Rocio Jurado’s most celebrated songs ‘Como una Ola‘.

Holà queridos, nos vemos este domingo a las 22h en @telecincoes y en directo en el programa sobre Rocío Jurado 🌊 cantaré mi canción “Voilà”! Hâte ! pic.twitter.com/C7HsSdoCiO — Barbara Pravi (@Babpravi) April 3, 2021

Last night #Barbara, #Eurovision and #RocioContarLaVerdadParaSeguirViva were trending topic on Twitter in Spain.

You can watch Barbara Pravi performing his 2021 Eurovision entry live for the very first time in Spain on Telecinco here.

Bookies’ hot favourite!

Both Barbara Pravi and France are amongst the bookies’ hot favourites along with Switzerland and Malta to belt the Eurovision Grand Prix in Rotterdam. Followed by Italy, Bulgaria and Sweden.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

Source: ESCToday/ Telecinco

Cover Photo: FTV / Joêl Saget