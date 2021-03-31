SRF, the Swiss German speaking national broadcaster has confirmed its participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and has kicked off preparations in order to search its Eurovision candidate and entry for next year.

Thus Switzerland becomes the third country to confirm its participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest following Germany and Israel, eventhough this year’s edition is yet to be held.



100 Member Eurovision Jury- the search begins…

SRF has kicked off preparations for Eurovision 2022 and has opened the submission window in its quest to find the 100 jurors (Eurovision 100 member jury panel) who will play a key role in determining the 2022 Swiss Eurovision hopeful.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

Switzerland has participated 60 times in the competition.Gjon Tears was set to represent the Alpine nation at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest last year, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Gjon’s Tears will represent the Switzerland at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovison Song Contest with his entry ‘Tout L’Univers‘.

Photo credit: Oscar Alessio

Source: SRF/ ESCToday