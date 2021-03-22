KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster has confirmed its participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and has kicked off preparations in order to search its Eurovision candidate and entry for next year.

Thus Israel becomes the second country to confirm its participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest following Germany.

KAN has opened the tender process in order to select the production company/ show that will be used in order to determine the 2022 Eurovision Israeli Eurovision entry and act. The Israeli broadcaster has published the rules and regulations and the tender for the 2022 Israeli national selection format and show.

The submission period for companies/channels to submit their tenders to KAN concludes on Thursday 25 March. Israel has determined its Eurovision hopeful via the The Rising Star from 2015-2019, the show is broadcast on Keshet Channel 12.

It will be interesting to see if the same show will the tender again or a new format or show will determine the 2022 Eurovision act and entry.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will fly the Israeli flag at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.

Source: KAN

Cover Photo: Shai Franco/eurovision.tv