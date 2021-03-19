The 2021 Russian Eurovision hopeful, Manizha, has released the Eurovision version of ‘Russian Woman’.

Manizha was crowned the winner of the 2021 Russian national final and will have the grand honour of defending the Russian colours at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Russian Woman‘.



She has released the Eurovision and revamped version of her entry. The song has been produced by Ori Avni

and Ori Kaplan.

Russia at Eurovision

Russia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and has won the event once in 2008 with Dima Bilan’s Believe. The country successfully hosted the contest in 2009 in Moscow.

The Russians have enjoyed massive success in the Eurovision Song Contest with 1 victory (2008), 4 2nd placings (2000, 2006, 2012, 2015), 4 3rd placings (2003, 2007, 2016, 2019) and 1 5th placing (2013). The country had never missed a Eurovision final since the introduction of the semifinals in 2004 until 2018 when Julia Samoylova failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Lisbon.

Russia has sent some of its most acclaimed and celebrated artists to the competition: Dima Bilan, Sergey Lazerev, t.A.T.u, Alsou, Polina Gagarina, Alla Pugacheva, Philip Kirkorov, Serebro etc.

