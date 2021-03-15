It’s the last day to submit entries for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. From tomorrow on Eurovision fans from all over will be able to start picturing potential qualifiers and possible contenders for the trophy. We are just not right there yet. Among the very last participants to reveal their cards for Rotterdam we find Destiny from Malta. Je me casse is her song!

If you look for one of those countries in Eurovision that have tried really hard to win the contest but have only scratched the trophy landing second, Malta could be your number one pick (sorry, Iceland). The latest attempt of the Mediterranean state is called Destiny. The young singer (18 years of age) will fly the Maltese flag at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Je me casse.

The 2021 Maltese entry has been composed and penned by Malin Christin, Amanuel Dermont, Nicklas Eklund and Pete Barringer.

Watch the official video here:

About Destiny Chukunyere

Destiny Chukunyere was born in Malta only 18 years ago. She therefore belongs to the yet small amount of singers in Eurovision born after the year 2000. She already has quite a lot of experience in Eurovision. In 2015 she won the Maltese national final to the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and went on to represent her country in Sofia, Bulgaria. She triumphed with the entry Not my soul.

Her international career continued in 2017 when she competed in Britain’s Got Talent reaching the semi-finals. Back at Eurovision, she was one of the backing vocalists of the 2019 Maltese representative Michela Pace. The entry Chameleon placed fourteenth in the Grand Final.

At the beginning of 2020 Destiny won the final of X Factor Malta, and was therefore given the opportunity to represent Malta at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Her song was All of my love. After cancellation of the contest, the Maltese national broadcaster PBS confirmed her for the 2021 edition.