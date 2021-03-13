The 61st Melodifestivalen has just thrown its curtains and after a long journey which we witnessed in the last 6 weeks, it’s finally the Congolese-Swedish singer Tusse who confirmed the bookies’ preferences and will have the honour to represent Sweden this May in Rotterdam! His song? Voices!

We can hear a million… Voices!

Live from Stockholm’s Annexet, we witnessed an… “unaudienced” but still spectacular show, hosted by Christer Björkman, Måns Zelmerlöw and Shima Niavarani. All of them performed enjoyable and even funny interval acts during the show.

A total of 12 strong contenders performed on the show’s stage, in the hope of being the next entrants for the Scandinavian country. Two of them, former winners of the Swedish compeition and Eurovision representatives (Charlotte Perrelli – 1999 winner and 2008, Eric Saade – 2011, The Mamas – 2020). These acts were (in running order):

Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa

– Dandi dansa Klara Hammarström – Beat of broken hearts

– Beat of broken hearts Anton Ewald – New religion

– New religion The Mamas – In the middle

– In the middle Paul Rey – The missing piece

– The missing piece Charlotte Perrelli – Still young

– Still young Tusse – Voices

Alvaro Estrella – Baila baila

– Baila baila Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag

– Behöver inte dig idag Eric Saade – Every minute

– Every minute Dotter – Little tot

– Little tot Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem

The result emerged by the joint decision of the public and the 8 international jury panels (Albania, France, Switzerland, Iceland, Israel, Cyprus, United Kingdom and The Netherlands). Both voting parts had an equal stake at the outcome of the event.

Initially, the eight spokespersons announced their countries’ results (incidentally spokespersons from the United Kingdom and Switzerland could not be heard so Christer himself announced their points), while later Måns Zelmerlöw announced the televoting results. Both the juries and the public agreed that Tusse will be the Swedish entry in Rotterdam. Enjoy him below!

Sweden and Tusse are now off to Eurovision, where they are set to compete in the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May.

Featured photo credit: SVT / Stina Stjernkvist