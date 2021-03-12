Latvia: Samanta Tina to sing ‘The Moon is Rising’ in Rotterdam!

You wanna? I wanna! We are off to the Baltics for the latest song reveal in the lead up to the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Latvia will join the race with ‘The Moon is Rising’, sung by Samanta Tina.

Marie N. might be still switching dresses on stage, but here we are focusing on Latvia for something completely different. The Latvian national broadcaster, LTV, has just revealed the act Samanta Tina will perform in Rotterdam at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next May. ‘The Moon is Rising’ is the title of the entry that will try to bring Latvia back to the Grand final. The song has been co-written by Samanta Tina herself, Aminata Savadogo (Eurovision 2015) and Oskars Uhaņs.

Here is the official video:

About Samanta Tina

Samanta Polakova, also known as Samanta Tina, is a 31 year-old singer, songwriter and composer from Latvia. She is a long-time Eurovision lover, having attempted to represent her home country six times in total. She tried in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and again in 2019. Yet, sixth time lucky, she won Supernova 2020, the Lithuanian national selection, and was therefore given the Golden Ticket to Rotterdam with her entry ‘Still breathing’. After the cancellation of the contest she is given again the opportunity to fly the Latvian flag at the 2021 Eurovision. This time her entry is The moon is rising, and she will be performing in the second half of the Second Semi-final on Thursday 20 May 2021.

Eurovision is not her only love. She also competed in the Lithuanian version of The Voice between 2014 and 2015.

Latvia in Eurovision

The Baltic country first competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 with Brainstorm. They won the contest only two years later in 2002 in Tallinn with Marie N (I wanna) for the first and only time.

However, since the introduction of the semi-finals, Latvia has only qualified six times, failing ten. The last entry performing in the Grand Final up to date is Justs‘ Heartbeat (Eurovision 2016). Four times only has the country broke into the top 10: 2000 (3rd), 2002 (1st), 2005 (5th) and 2015 (6th).