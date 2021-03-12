Poland: TVP unveils Eurovision 2021 act and entry

TVP, the Polish national broadcaster has unveiled the 2021 Polish Eurovision act and entry.

Rafal will have the grand honour of representing Poland at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with The Ride.

The Ride has been composed and penned by Joakim Övrenius, Thomas Karlsson, Clara Rubensson and Johan Mauritzson.

Mikołaj Dobrowolski will be resposible for Rafal’s Eurovision staging in Rotterdam and has been behind the official music video of his Eurovision entry.

‘The Ride”s official music video has been directed by by Pascal Pawliszewszki.

Poland has opted for an internal selection in order to determine its Eurovision act and entry for Rotterdam.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 22 times.

Alicija was set to represent Poland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Empires‘, unfortunately she was not able to grace Rotterdam stage due to the cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: TVP

Photo credit: TVP