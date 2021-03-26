The EBU have released a statement regarding Belarus’s participation at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.



The EBU has disqualified Belarus from the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest after the country submitted another entry for the competition, which too did not comply with the EBU’s rules and regulations, following the disqualification of ‘Ya Nauchu Tebya’ earlier this month.

The EBU has released the following statament regarding Belarus and its participation at Eurovision 2021:

On Wednesday 10 March we wrote to the broadcaster BTRC, which is responsible for Belarus’ entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, to request that they take all steps necessary to amend their entry to this year’s event to ensure it is compliant with the rules of the competition. Following this BTRC submitted a new song, by the same artists, within an agreed timeframe. The EBU and the Reference Group, the Contest’s governing board, carefully scrutinized the new entry to assess its eligibility to compete. It was concluded that the new submission was also in breach of the rules of the competition that ensure the Contest is not instrumentalized or brought into disrepute. As BTRC have failed to submit an eligible entry within the extended deadline, regrettably, Belarus will not be participating in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in May.

Galasy ZMesta were selected internally by BTRC to represent Belarus at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Ya Nauchu Tebya’.

Belarus in Eurovision

Belarus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the event was achieved in 2007 when Koldun placed 6th in Helsinki.

Belarus has competed 16 times in the contest and has not missed the competition since its debut. The Belarusians have only made it six times to the Grand Final in their 15 year Eurovision history.

VAL were set to represent Belarus at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ Da vidna‘, but were not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the cancellation of the event.