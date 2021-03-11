Australia: Montaigne drops the official music video of ‘Technicolor’

The 2021 Aussie Eurovision hopeful, Montaigne, has dropped the official music video of ‘Technicolor’.

The 2021 Official Australian music video showcases Montaigne performing her Eurovision entry live at this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. The event was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground last weekend.

The 2021 Australian Eurovision entry was written and produced specially for Eurovision, ‘Technicolour’ is a new song highlighting Montaigne’s vocal prowess, with upbeat pop stylings and a catchy anthemic feel.

Montaigne has co written her Eurovision 2021 entry along with Dave Hammer who hails from Sydney and is a celebrated Australian producer and songwriter. ‘Technicolour‘ has been published worldwide by Sony Music/Wonderlick Recording Company.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their five year Eurovision history.

In 2019 the Aussies introduced a full fledged national final Eurovision: Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in order to select their Eurovision hopeful and song for Tel Aviv. Kate Miller-Heidke was crowned the winner of the very first Australian national final with her entry Zero Gravity. Kate flew the Aussie flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, achieving an honorable 9th place in the Grand Final.

Montaigne was crowned the winner of the 2020 Australian national final and was set to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry Don’t Break Me. Unfortunately the event was cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic. Hereafter SBS extended an invite to the multi talented artist to return to the competition in 2021.

