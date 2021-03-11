Hello London, hello United Kingdom! The entry submission deadline for the 2021 is this weekend. The delegations know it well. This is why we are flying the flag of the United Kingdom for the premiere of Embers, the song that James Newman will perform in Rotterdam.

The BBC has dropped the song that will represent the United Kingdom at 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. As already confirmed by the British broadcaster, James Newman has been given the opportunity to go to Rotterdam after last year’s cancellation of the contest.

James Newmann has co-written Embers alongside Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings and Samuel Brennan. Member of the so-called Big5, the United Kingdom will enter the contest in the Grand Final on Saturday 22 May 2021.

James Newman says:

I’m so excited and honoured to be getting a second chance at representing my country in the Eurovision Song Contest. I haven’t stopped making new music in lockdown and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the song I’m taking to Eurovision in 2021.

Let’s discover the official video of the British entry:

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom first took part in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957. Five are the victories up to date: 1967, 1969, 1975, 1981 and 1997. The country has since participated a total of 62 times and is among the most successful competitors, also holding the record for the most 2nd placings: 15 times.

In the past the United Kingdom has brought many known names to the Eurovision stage. Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler, to name a few.

In 2020 James Newman was ready to fly the British flag in Rotterdam with the entry My last breath. Unfortunately he couldn’t fly to the Netherlands due to the cancellation of the contest.