Belarus: Galasy ZMesta will fly to Rotterdam!

Belarus

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani March 9, 2021 5:00 pm 2 views

Belarus has decided! Galasy ZMesta will represent Belarus at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with Ya Nauchu Tebya (I’ll Teach You).

BTRC, the Belarusian national broadcaster, has opted for an internal selection for Eurovision 2021. Galasy ZMesta will defend the Belarusian colours at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Ya Nauchu Tebya (I’ll Teach You)‘.

Belarus in Eurovision

Belarus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the event was achieved in 2007 when Koldun placed 6th in Helsinki.

Belarus has competed 16 times in the contest and has not missed the competition since its debut. The Belarusians have only made it six times to the Grand Final in their 15 year Eurovision history.

VAL were set to represent Belarus at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ Da vidna‘, but were not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the cancellation of the event.

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts