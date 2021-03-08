Tonight: Russia decides for Eurovision 2021: national final

Good evening Europe this is Moscow calling! We are heading to Russia tonight for the 2021 Russian national final.

Yes, Russia has decided to hold a national final after many years in order to determine its Eurovision entry and act for Rotterdam.

Join us tonight for the 2021 Russian national final in order to find out who will defend the Russian colours at Eurovision 2021.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2021 Russian national channel at 18:00 CET via the following channels:

Channel 1 Russia

C1 webstream

Channel 1 and RTR share Eurovision participation

In Russia two national broadcasters are EBU members and thus alternate when participating at the Eurovision Song Contest: Channel 1 has been participating in Eurovision during odd years, whilst RTR (Rossija 1) during even years. But this changed in 2017 when Channel One withdrew from the contest due a ban imposed by Ukrainian authorities barring Yulia Samoylova from entering Ukraine.

Initially 2018 was RTR’s turn to partake in the event, but due to the circumstances the previous year Channel Once competed in Lisbon. In 2019 RTR competed at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

Channel 1 Russia was set participate in our beloved competition in 2020 with Little Big, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global outbreak, hence the broadcaster will compete in the contest this year.

Russia in Eurovision

Russia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and has won the event once in 2008 with Dima Bilan’s Believe. The country successfully hosted the contest in 2009 in Moscow.

The Russians have enjoyed massive success in the Eurovision Song Contest with 1 victory (2008), 4 2nd placings (2000, 2006, 2012, 2015), 4 3rd placings (2003, 2007, 2016, 2019) and 1 5th placing (2013). The country had never missed a Eurovision final since the introduction of the semifinals in 2004 until 2018 when Julia Samoylova failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Lisbon.

Russia has sent some of its most acclaimed and celebrated artists to the competition: Dima Bilan, Sergey Lazerev, t.A.T.u, Alsou, Polina Gagarina, Alla Pugacheva, Philip Kirkorov, Serebro etc.

Russia has competed 22 times in the contest and has enjoyed great success in the musical festival with 10 top 10 placings including a victory in 2008.

In 2019 Russia opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for Tel Aviv. Sergey Lazarev was given the grand honour of defending the Russian colours for the second time in ESC history, he flew the Russian flag at ESC 2019 with his powerful ballad ‘Scream‘, achieving an hoourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

In 2020 Little Big were set to represent Russia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with ‘Uno‘.