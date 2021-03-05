The EBU has announced today that Armenia and AMPTV have withdrawn from Eurovision 2021.

It is sad that we will not see Armenia on the Eurovision stage in Rotterdam next May, eventhough the country had initially confirmed its particpation at Eurovision 2021 last May.

Hence 40 countries will compete at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam after Armenia’s withdrawal. This is the second time that the country has withdrawn its participation from the competition since it debuted in the event in 2006. The country also withdrew its participation from the 2020 edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest last year. We hope to see Armenia back in the game next year.

AMPTV, the Armenian national broadcaster, gave the EBU the following statement:

After careful and detailed discussions, the Public Television Company of Armenia has decided to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, considering the latest events, the shortness of production time as well as other objective reasons that make the proper participation of Armenia at ESC 2021 impossible.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) community is deeply sorry that AMPTV has decided to withdraw from participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Armenia have a great record at the Eurovision Song Contest and always bring excitement and quality performances to the stage. We understand the reasons for their withdrawal and we will miss their hard working and professional delegation in Rotterdam. We very much hope to welcome Armenia back in 2022.

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 13 year Eurovision history.

Athena Manoukian was set to represent Armenia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Chains on you‘, but due to the cancellation of the event she was not able to grace the Eurovision stage