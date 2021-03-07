boa noite Europe, we have a winner! Portugal has determined the act who will follow into Elisa’s footsteps, The Black Mamba will defend the Portuguese colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next May.

The Black Mamba were crowned the winners of Festival da Cançao 2021 with’ Love Is On My Side’ and will represent Portugal at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands.

The 2021 Portuguese Eurovision representative was determined via 50/50 regional jury-public televoting deliberation.

About the show

The Grand Final of Festival da Cançao was held at RTP’s Studios in Lisbon . A total of 10 acts battled for the right to fly the Portuguese flag at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon during tonight’s gala. The show was hosted by Filomena Cautela (Eurovision 2018 hostess) and Vasco Palmeirim.

About Festival da Cançao 2021

Festival da Canção 2021 consisted of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final)held on 20, 27 February and 6 March.

20/02/2021- FdC Semi-final 1

27/02/2021- FdC Semi-final 2

06/03/2020- FdC Grand Final

A total of six hosts presented the shows, all veteran FdC presenters: Jorge Gabriel & Sonia Araujo (Semi-final 1), José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira (Semi-final 2), Filomena Cautela & Vasco Palmeirim (Grand Final). Inês Lopes Gonçalves was back as the Green Room hostess once again. All three shows were broadcast live on RTP 1.

All three Festival da Cançao 2021 shows were held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon due to the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions and measures .

The 2021 Portuguese Eurovision entry was determined via a mixed jury/public deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Elisa was set to represent Portugal at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Medo de sentir’. Unfortunately she was not able to grace the stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event.