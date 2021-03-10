Austria: Vincent Bueno releases his Eurovision entry ‘ Amen’

The 2021 Austrian Eurovision hopeful, Vincent Bueno, has premiered his Eurovision entry ‘Amen’ along with its official music video.

Vincent Bueno will fly to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Amen‘.

Vincent Bueno is very proud and honoured to represent Austria at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Amen’.

Vincet Bueno says:

We have used the past year professionally to find the perfect song at national and international level and among my own songs – and in the end we were sure that Amen is exactly that song. The song found me. At first glance it’s about a dramatic relationship story, but for me it’s primarily about this inner struggle with your own strengths and weaknesses, that everyone knows, which leads to a bright future.

Ms. Kathrin Zechner (ORF Program Director) says:

It is his powerful empathy that makes Vincent Bueno so special – he will touch Europe in May with his song Amen, and with his charisma and his incredible abilities. He will ensure moments that are as moving as they are unforgettable at the Eurovision Song Contest.

‘Amen‘ has been composed by Tobias Carshey, Ashley Hicklin and Jonas Thander.

The 2021 Austrian Eurovision entry was recorded in Zurich. Marvin Dietmann, the multi talented stage director and producer will be the man behind Vincent’s Eurovision staging in Rotterdam.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 52 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

Vincent Bueno was set to represent Austria at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Alive but the event was cancelled duen to the coronavirus pandemic. He will be back in the competition this year with ‘Amen‘.

Source: eurovision.tv/ ORF