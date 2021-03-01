Albania: Anxhela Peristeri drops the official music video of ‘Karma’

Anxhela Peristeri, the 2021 Albanian Eurovision hopeful, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Karma’.

Anxhela Peristeri was crowned the winner of Fest 59 and will have the grand honour of representing the Land of the Eagle aka Albania at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Karma‘.

The Albanian star has released re-vamped version of her Eurovision entry along with its official music video.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

Arilena Ara was set to represent Albania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Fall from the sky‘ but unfortunately was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.