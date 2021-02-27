The semi-finals round is coming to an end for Melodifestivalen 2021. Tonight we’ll be watching the 4th and last semi-final, live from Stockholm.

As with all other shows, the 4th semi-final will take place in Annexet in Stockholm, hosted by the show’s producer Christer Björkman. Björkman will be joined by Per Andersson and Pernilla Wahlgren.

The participants

Below we can see the seven acts of tonight’s show. Two of them will qualify directly to the final on 13 March, while two more will perform again at the Second Chance round, next Saturday 6 March.

The Mamas, the girl band won last year’s Melodifestivalen but failed to perform in Eurovision due to its cancellation are in the hope of being the lucky winners once again. Moreover, Eric Saade will try to reach the Eurovision stage once again, 10 years after his highly successful participation with Popular (2011, 3rd place).

The running order is:

Tess Merkel – Good life

Lovad – Allting är precis likadant

Efraim Leo – Best of me

The Mamas – In the middle

Sannex – All inclusive

Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag

Eric Saade – Every minute

Here you may listen to 1-minute snippets of all seven entries as released by SVT. A look at the artists’ rehearsal clips is also possible.

How to watch

The show will air live at 20:00 CET. You can follow it via:

SVT1

Live webcast via svt.se

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

Second Chance – 6 March 2021

Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Sweden will be taking place at the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 18, 20, and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exact scenario under which the 3 shows will be hosted will be announced in the weeks to come.