Portugal: Festival da Cançao 2021 Grand Final line up complete!

Festival da Cançao 2021 saw its second semi-final take place in the majestic Portuguese capital tonight. We now have the full line up for next week’s Grand Final!



The 2021 Portuguese national selection- Festival da Cançao continued tonight with its second semi-final, 10 more acts battled for the 5 last spots in the Grand Final. The show was hosted by José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira .

The following acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a 50/50 special jury- public deliberation:

Joana Alegre – Joana do Mar

Carolina Deslandes – Por Um Triz

Pedro Gonçalves – Não Vou Ficar

NEEV – Dancing In The Stars

EU.CLIDES – VOLTE-FACE

Tonight’s acts will be joining last week’s qualifiers in the Grand Final

The Black Mamba – Love Is on My Side

– Love Is on My Side Valéria – Na Mais Profunda Saudade

– Na Mais Profunda Saudade Fábia Maia – Dia Lindo

– Dia Lindo Karetus & Romeu Bairos – Saudade

– Saudade Sara Afonso – Contramão

About Festival da Cançao 2021

Festival da Canção 2021 consists of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 20, 27 February and 6 March.

20/02/2021- FdC Semi-final 1

27/02/2021- FdC Semi-final 2

06/03/2020- FdC Grand Final

A total of six hosts will present the shows, all veteran FdC presenters: Jorge Gabriel & Sonia Araujo (Semi-final 1), José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira (Semi-final 2), Filomena Cautela & Vasco Palmeirim (Grand Final). Inês Lopes Gonçalves will be back as the Green Room hostess once again. All three shows will be broadcast live on RTP 1.

All three Festival da Cançao 2021 shows will be held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon due to the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions and measures .

The 2021 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury/public deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Elisa was set to represent Portugal at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Medo de sentir’. Unfortunately she was not able to grace the stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event.