Boa tarde Europe, this is Lisbon calling! We are heading down south to the sunny shores of Lisbon for the Grand Final of Festival da Canção 2021. Portugal will be determing its Eurovision 2021 act and entry tonight! Who will represent the Lusitan nation in Rotterdam? We will know tonight..

A total of 10 acts will be battling tonight for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2021. Tonight’s show will be hosted by Vasco Palmerim and Filomena Cautela (Eurovision 2018 hostess). The 2021 Portuguese Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a regional jury/public deliberation.



How to watch?

You can watch Festival da Canção 2021 Grand Final at 22:00 CET 22:00 local time) via the following channels:

RTP 1

RTP 1 webstream

RTP International

RTP Asia

RTP America

The Participants

Joana Alegre – Joana do Mar

– Joana do Mar Carolina Deslandes – Por Um Triz

– Por Um Triz Pedro Gonçalves – Não Vou Ficar

– Não Vou Ficar NEEV – Dancing In The Stars

– Dancing In The Stars EU.CLIDES – VOLTE-FACE

– VOLTE-FACE The Black Mamba – Love Is on My Side

– Love Is on My Side Valéria – Na Mais Profunda Saudade

– Na Mais Profunda Saudade Fábia Maia – Dia Lindo

– Dia Lindo Karetus & Romeu Bairos – Saudade

– Saudade Sara Afonso – Contramão

About Festival da Canção 2021

Festival da Canção 2021 consists of three live televised shows (2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 20, 27 February and 6 March.

20/02/2021- FdC Semi-final 1

27/02/2021- FdC Semi-final 2

06/03/2020- FdC Grand Final

A total of 20 acts battled for the right to defend the Portuguese colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. 10 acts competed in each of the two semi-finals. Five acts from each semi-final have qualified to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam during the Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2021.

All three Festival da Cançao 2021 shows will be held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon due to the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions and measures .

The 2021 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed jury/public deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Elisa was set to represent Portugal at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Medo de sentir’. Unfortunately she was not able to grace the stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event.