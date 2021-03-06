Tonight: Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final in Estonia

Tere Europe, this is Tallinn calling! We are travelling to the Baltics this evening, namely to Estonia for the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2021.



The 2021 Estonian national selection- Eesti Laul– concludes with its Grand Final tonight in the iconic capital city of Estonia.

A total of 12 acts are set to battle tonight for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2021. The winner of the national final will represent Estonia at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2021 at 18:30 CET via the following channels?

ETV 1



ETV webstream

The candidates

Uku Suviste – The Lucky One

– The Lucky One Suured Tüdrukud – Heaven’s Not That Far Tonight

– Heaven’s Not That Far Tonight Kadri Voorand – Energy

– Energy Jüri Pootsmann – Magus Melanhooli

– Magus Melanhooli Redel – Tartu

– Tartu Sissi – Time

– Time Karl Killing – Kiss Me

– Kiss Me Koit Toome – We Could Have Been Beautiful»

– We Could Have Been Beautiful» Egert Milder – Free Again

– Free Again Ivo Linna, Robert Linna & Supernova – Ma Olen Siin

– Ma Olen Siin Hans Nayna – One By One

– One By One Andrei Zevakin & Pluuto –Wingman

Tonight’s Show

Four former Estonian Eurovision representatives will be vying to represent Estonia again at our beloved contest: Uku Suviste (2020), Koit Tome (1998, 2017, Ivo Linna (1996) and Juri Pootsmann (2016).



Eesti Laul 2021

Eesti Laul 2021 consists of threee shows: two semi-finals and a grand final. All three shows will be held in Tallinn. The semifinals wil be held at ERR’s studios in Tallinn whilst the grand final is scheduled to be held at the Saku Suurhall. All three shows will be hosted by Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets.

18/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #1

20/02/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Semifinal #2

06/03/2021- Eesti Laul 2021 Grand Final

A total of 24 acts will be competing in the 2021 Estonian national selection, only twelve of them will make it to the Grand Final.

Hence a total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at Eesti Laul 2021‘s Grand Final on Saturday 6 March.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.