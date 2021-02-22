San Marino: Senhit postpones her ESC 2021 song release until 8 March

The 2021 Sammarinese Eurovision hopeful, Senhit, has announced today that her 2021 Eurovision entry will be premiered on 8 March instead of tomorrow.

The 2021 Sammarinese Eurovision was initially scheduled to premiere tomorrow 23 February but will now see the day of light on 8 March.

Hi everyone, just a quick change to announce: my #Eurovision 2021 entry will be out on March 8th. We’re preparing something special and I really hope you will enjoy it as much as I do! Love,

S. — Senhit (@senhitofficial) February 22, 2021

Senhit was set to represent San Marino at Eurovision 2020 with her entry ‘Freaky‘, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

SMRTV has invited the multi talented artistst to fly the Sammarinese flag in Rotterdam again. She will be gracing the Eurovision stage for the second time, having represented the country back in 2011.

About Senhit

Senhit hails from Bologna and is of Eritrean origin. She kicked off her musical career outside Italy and has performed in Switzerland and Germany.

Senhit represented at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Dusseldorf with her entry Stand by. Despite a magnificent performance she failed to qualify to the Grand Final.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 10 times and has only made it to the Grand Final twice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final and in 2019 when Serhat placed 20th in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).