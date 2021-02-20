Yet another week has come to an end and tonight we’re ready to witness one more exciting Melodifestivalen evening, live from Sweden! This Saturday sees the third semi-final of the event, which brings us and the contestants one step closer to the Grand Final.

As with the format of all semi-final shows, 7 acts are going to take the stage tonight, but only 4 will proceed to the next phases of this year’s Melodifestivalen. Two of them will qualify directly to the final on 13 March, while two more will perform again at the Second Chance round, one week earlier.

The participants

Tonight’s competing acts are listed below. Among them, we meet the former Eurovision winner Charlotte Perrelli, who won the contest in 1999 with Take me to your heaven and returned in 2008, performing Hero.

The running order is:

Charlotte Perrelli – Still young Emil Assergård – Om allting skiter sig Klara Hammarström – Beat of broken hearts Mustasch – Contagious Elisa – Den du är Alvaro Estrella – Baila baila Tusse – Voices

Ahead of the semi-final, you may watch short clips of the artists; rehearsals here.

The show is going to take place live from Annexet in Stockholm and will be hosted by Christer Björkman, this time joined by rapper and reggae artist Jason Diakité.

How to watch

The show will be airing from 20:00 CET. You can follow it via:

SVT1

Live webcast via svt.se

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

– 27 February 2021 Second Chance – 6 March 2021

– 6 March 2021 Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Sweden will be taking place at the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 18, 20, and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exact scenario under which the 3 shows will be hosted will be announced in the weeks to come.