Tonight: Melodifestivalen 2021 goes on with third semi-final!

Sweden

by Stratos Agadellis February 20, 2021 12:00 pm 31 views

Yet another week has come to an end and tonight we’re ready to witness one more exciting Melodifestivalen evening, live from Sweden! This Saturday sees the third semi-final of the event, which brings us and the contestants one step closer to the Grand Final.

As with the format of all semi-final shows, 7 acts are going to take the stage tonight, but only 4 will proceed to the next phases of this year’s Melodifestivalen. Two of them will qualify directly to the final on 13 March, while two more will perform again at the Second Chance round, one week earlier.

The participants

Tonight’s competing acts are listed below. Among them, we meet the former Eurovision winner Charlotte Perrelli, who won the contest in 1999 with Take me to your heaven and returned in 2008, performing Hero.

The running order is:

  1. Charlotte PerrelliStill young
  2. Emil AssergårdOm allting skiter sig
  3. Klara HammarströmBeat of broken hearts
  4. MustaschContagious
  5. ElisaDen du är
  6. Alvaro EstrellaBaila baila
  7. TusseVoices

Ahead of the semi-final, you may watch short clips of the artists; rehearsals here.

The show is going to take place live from Annexet in Stockholm and will be hosted by Christer Björkman, this time joined by rapper and reggae artist Jason Diakité.

Hosts of Melodifestivalen 2021
Jason Diakité and Christer Björkman, Hosts of tonight’s show © Aftonbladet

How to watch

The show will be airing from 20:00 CET. You can follow it via:

  • SVT1
  • Live webcast via svt.se

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

  • Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021
  • Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021
  • Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021
  • Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021
  • Second Chance – 6 March 2021
  • Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Sweden will be taking place at the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 1820, and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exact scenario under which the 3 shows will be hosted will be announced in the weeks to come.

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts