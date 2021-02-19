The British national broadcaster, BBC, has confirmed today that James Newman will represent the United Kingdom at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

James Newman was set to represent the UK at the 2020 Eurovision edition but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The BBC has extended an invite to James Newman to defend the British colours at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Thus the Unidted Kingdom joins the list of countries who have invited their 2020 Eurovision hopefuls to represent them at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

James Newman says:

I’m so excited and honoured to be getting a second chance at representing my country in the Eurovision Song Contest. I haven’t stopped making new music in lockdown and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the song I’m taking to Eurovision in 2021.

James Wallace (BBC Acting Controller for Entertainment Commissioning) says:

We are so pleased to have James back with us and representing the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2021. After 2020 and the postponing of the 65th song contest Eurovision is exactly what everyone needs.

Alistair Norbury (BMG UK President, Repertoire & Marketing ) says:

BMG are delighted to continue our involvement with Eurovision and to remain in partnership with the BBC. As soon as 2020 was cancelled we immediately turned our attention to returning with James but with a brand new song. There is definitely a strong feeling of unfinished business!

Mel Balac (BBC Studios Creative Director) says:

James has really embraced being part of the Eurovision family and team ESC UK are delighted that he is getting another shot at Eurovision.

The 2021 British Eurovision entry will be published by BMG whilst BBC Studios will be behind the UK’s Eurovision 2021 coverage. The British broadcaster has also renewed the collaboration between BMG and BBC Studios for this year’s Eurovision edition.

The BBC has confirmed Andrew Cartmell as the UK’s Head of Delegation at Eurovision 2021 and Lee Smithurst as the Assistant Head of Delegation.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK, whilst the semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Source: BBC /Eurovision.tv

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 62 times and has enjoyed great succes in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

James Newman was set to represent the United Kingdom at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ My Last Breath’.