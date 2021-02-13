Good morning Europe! (Thank God) it’s Saturday again and that means that Melodifestivalen returns with one more show, live from Sweden! Are you ready for the second semi-final?

Tonight’s acts

As with many other events, this year’s Melodifestivalen edition is largely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All shows are taking place without a live audience in the arena, while the traditional tour around Swedish cities which become home to the event has been canceled for 2021. Live from Annexet in the country’s capital Stockholm, tonight sees a further 7 participating acts take to the stage. However, only 4 will make one step closer to the coveted Eurovision ticket. These are:

Anton Ewald – New religion Julia Alfrida – Rich WAHL feat. SAMI – 90-talet Frida Green – The silence Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Rena rama ding dong Patrik Jean – Tears run dry Dotter – Little tot

Here you may listen to one-minute snippets of all competing songs, as released by SVT last Thursday.

The two most voted acts will qualify directly to the Grand Final on 13 March, while two more will grab a ticket for the Andra Chansen (Second Chance) round on 6 March.

The host of all 6 shows, Christer Björkman, will be joined tonight by the popular artists Oscar Zia and Anis Don Demina.

How to watch

The show will be airing from 20:00 CET. You can follow it via:

SVT1

Live webcast via svt.se

Melodifestivalen 2021 agenda

Semi-final 1 – 6 February 2021

Semi-final 2 – 13 February 2021

Semi-final 3 – 20 February 2021

– 20 February 2021 Semi-final 4 – 27 February 2021

– 27 February 2021 Second Chance – 6 March 2021

– 6 March 2021 Grand Final – 13 March 2021

Sweden will be taking place at the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on 18, 20 and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exact scenario under which the 3 shows will be hosted will be announced in the weeks to come.