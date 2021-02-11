Eurovision 2021: 100 Days to go!

The countdown to the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest has kicked off, with 100 days to go for the Grand Final in Rotterdam!

After the untimely cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year we will see definitely see our beloved contest taking place in way or the other. The EBU has three different scenarios on the table, with the final decision to be taken in due course.

Preparations are well and truly in full swing in Rotterdam for the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Forty one countries are set to partake in the compeition this year. So far 24 acts from Eurovision 2020 will be returning to the contest this year in order to showcase their best musical skills.

All three shows will be hosted by Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit and Nikki Tutorials. Let’s #OpenUp Again to Eurovision in Rotterdam!

#100DaysToEurovision

There are only 100 days to go for the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Grand Final in Rotterdam! Fans in Europe and beyond are awaiting with anticipation the return of our beloved contest. Eurovision artists will be sharing their experiences and stories telling us what Eurovision means for them via Twitter and Instagram in order to celebrate the #100DaysToEurovision!

Official Eurovision Tick Tock Channel launched

The EBU has launched the official Eurovision Tick Tock channel in leaugue with the current trends and enabling fans to interact with their favourite Eurovision acts and share their stories and dance routines. You can follow the Official Eurovision Tick Tock Channel here.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.