Tonight: Croatia decides for Rotterdam; Dora 2021

Good evening Europe this is Zagreb calling! We will be travelling to Croatia this evening where the Croatian national final- Dora is set to be held with a total of 14 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

Croatia will be following Albania, France and Lithuania in determining its Eurovision act and entry for Rotterdam via a national final. Get ready as we will be flying to the beautiful Adriatic city of Opatija for Dora 2021!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Dora 2021 via the following channels at 20:10 CET:

HRT 1

HRT webstream

About the show

A total of 14 acts will compete tonight at Dora 2021. The 2021 Croatian national final will be held at the Marino Cvetković Hall in Opatija and will be hosted by Daniela Trbović, Barbara Kolar, Jelena Lešić and Doris Pinčić. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the show will be held without an audience.



Vesna Pisarovic (Croatia 2002) will be the interval act at the Croatian national final.

The 2021 Croatian entry and act will be determined via a combined televoting/jury deliberation.

The candidates

1. NINA KRALJIĆ (ALKONOST OF BALKAN) – Rijeka

2. ERIC – Reci mi

3. ELLA OREŠKOVIĆ – Come This Way

4. BERNARDA – Colors

5. SANDI CENOV – Kriv

6. ToMa – Ocean of Love

7. FILIP RUDAN – Blind

8. BETA SUDAR – Ma zamisli

9. CAMBI – Zaljubljen

10. ASHLEY I BOJAN – Share the Love

11. BRIGITA VUCO – Noći pijane

12. MIA NEGOVETIĆ – She’s Like Dream

13. ALBINA – Tick-Tock

14. TONY CETINSKI I KIKI RAHIMOVSKI – Zapjevaj, sloboda je!

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 25 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

Damir Kedzo was set to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2020 with his entry Divlji Vjetre after winning Dora 2020 but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.