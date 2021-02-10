Denmark: Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 acts unveiled

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has unveiled the competing acts at the forthcoming Danish national final-Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021.

The candidates

The Cosmic Twins – Silver Bullets

– Silver Bullets Hanna Olivia – Hvilelose Hjerter

– Hvilelose Hjerter Jean Michel – Beautiful

– Beautiful Fyr Og Flamme – Ove Os Pa Hinanden

– Ove Os Pa Hinanden Chief1 & Thomas Buttenschon – Hojt over skyerne

– Hojt over skyerne Claudia Campagnol – Abracadabra

Abracadabra Mike Tramp – Everything is alright

– Everything is alright

About Melodi Grand Prix 2021

Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 will be held at DR’s Studio 5 in Byen, Denmark with a total of 8 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. DMGP 2021 will be held on Saturday 6 March without an audience and will be broadcast live on DR 1 and DRTV.

The Danish national final will be hosted by Martin Brygmman and Tinna Muller.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has participated 48 times at the Eurovision Song Contest. This year will see the country’s 49th Eurovision participation.

Ben & Tan were crowned the winners of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2020 and we were set to represent Denmark at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Yes‘.