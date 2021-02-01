Romania: Internal song selection to determine Roxen’s ESC 2021 entry

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has revealed today that the 2021 Romanian Eurovision entry will determined via an internal song selection.

Roxen has been invited by TVR to represent Romania at the forthcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest after the unprecedented cancellation of the event last year. She’ll be back in the game with a brand new song:

I do believe our Eurovision slogan – #somethingdifferent- really fits the whole context perfectly. We all went through a completely unusual year, with a lot of challenges and a competition that lasted close to two years. Still, in the end, the most important thing is to be healthy and to have the chance to meet with good vibes. I am very much looking forward to finding out which will be the song I will represent Romania with at this year’s ESC. Whichever the song might be, I hope you will like it and that it will bring you joy. I can’t wait to start anew our journey to Rotterdam and for all of us to feel the best energy ever.

For the very first time in Romania’s Eurovision history a jury will be responsible to determine the Romanian ESC entry. The jury are set to disclose their verdict by late February.

A similar process has been succesfully used by several other countries in selecting their song i.e:

Conchita Wurst – Rise Like a Phoenix (Eurovision 2014 winner)

– Rise Like a Phoenix (Eurovision 2014 winner) Duncan Laurence – Arcade (Eurovision 2019 winner)

– Arcade (Eurovision 2019 winner) Eleni Foureira – Fuego (2nd place ESC 2018),

– Fuego (2nd place ESC 2018), Cesár Sampson – Nobody But You (3rd place ESC 2018)

– Nobody But You (3rd place ESC 2018) Kristian Kostov – Beautiful Mess (2nd place ESC 2017)

The National Selection for Romania’s song at Eurovision kicks off today with Roxen set to record several potential Eurovision entries in the coming weeks. The demo versions of the songs will be sent to the special jury, who will evaluate all received entries and make their deliberation.

The Romanian national broadcaster has decided to scrap the live television show given the current circumstances caused by the pandemic and the social distancing restrictions implemented. Hence TVR will be able to provide more resources for Roxen’s staging in Rotterdam.

Liana Stanciu ( Romanian HoD 2021) says:

The Eurovision Song Contest will probably be the first music event on the planet to be back in the game, after a year which has seen the fall of live performances on stage and the affliction of the music industry.

Musicians from 41 countries will be in Rotterdam more united and eager than ever to prove the a miraculous and healing power of music.



Last year the Romanian national broadcaster opted on a new approach in order to select an artist and, subsequently the songs that were to enter the Romanian Eurovision national selection. An approach used succesfully for many years in many other countries with a long history and an impressive record in this international music competition.

Romania in Eurovision

Initially Romania attempted to debut at the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest in Millstreet when it competed in the special semi-final in Slovenia with Dida Dragan. Unfortunately the country failed to qualify and win one of the three golden tickets to Ireland and had to wait one more year to join the Eurovision family.

Romania debuted at the the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Dan Bitman and is yet to win the event. The country’s best placing in the contest was achieved in 2005 (Luminita Anghel) and 2010 ( Paula Seling & Ovi) when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

Romania has participated 23 times in our beloved contest. In 2016 the country was sanctioned by the EBU due to its broadcaster’s overdue debt and was forced to stay out of the competition, despite having chosen its Eurovision entry and act for Stockholm.

Roxen was set to represent Romania at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘ Alchohol You‘