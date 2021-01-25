Cyprus: Elena Tsagrinou to release ‘ El Diabolo’ on 24 February

CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster, has confirmed that Elena Tsagrinou’s Eurovision entry ‘El Diabolo’ will be premiered on Wednesday 24 February.

Elena Tsagrinou was selected via an internal selection in order to represent Cyprus at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

She will be flying to Rotterdam with ‘El Diabolo‘, both the song and the official music video are set to release on 24 February. Celebrated Danish Eurovision composer and producer Thomas Stengaard is the man behind this year’s Eurovision entry.

Elena is currently busy filming the official music video of her Eurovision entry in Athens. Marvin Dietmann will be responsible for Elena’s Eurovision staging in Rotterdam.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The Mediterrranean island achieved its best result in the competition in 2018 when it placed 2nd with Eleni Foureira‘s epic entry Fuego.

Aphrodite’s island has been represented by some of the biggest names in the Greek and Cypriot music industry: Anna Vissi (1982), Michalis Hatzigiannis (1998), Evridiki (1992,1994,2007), Ivi Adamou (2012), Despina Olympiou (2013), Eleni Foureira ( 2018), Tamta (2019) etc

Cyprus has partaken 36 times in the competition.