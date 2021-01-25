Tonight: HaShir HaBa L’Eurovizion 2021 song selection in Israel

Erev tov Europe, this is is Tel Aviv calling. We’re heading to Israel tonight for the 2021 Israeli Song Selection-HaShir HaBa L’Eurovizion.

The 2021 Israeli Eurovision entry will be unveiled tonight, the Israeli public will be responsible select the song that Eden Alene will perform at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2021 Israeli Eurovision Song Selection- HaShir HaBa L’Eurovizion at 19:15 CET via the following channels:

KAN 11

KAN webstream

About the show

A total of three songs have been put up for public voting since 25 February, voting will conclude this evening and the winning entry will be unveiled during tonights show. Lucy Ayoub (Eurovision 2019 host) will be the hosting the show. Eden Alene will be meeting the composers of the three competing entries and will shed more light on the recording of the official music videos during the show.

Ue la la

La la love

Set me free

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist has been confirmed as the 2021 Israeli Eurovision hopeful.