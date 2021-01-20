MKRTV, the North Macedonian national broadcaster has confirmed that Vasil will represent North Macedonia at the fortcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Thus North Macedonia joins the list of countries who have invited their Eurovision 2020 hopefuls to return to the competition in 2021.

MKRTV has invited Vasil to return to the competition this year, more details regarding his Eurovision 2021 entry and the North Macedonian Eurovision 2021 project will be unveiled in due course.

Vasil says:

Rarely in life do we get not just one, but 3 chances to make our dream come true. In 2019 I proudly stood behind Tamara Todevska, in 2020 I dedicated everything to YOU – but Covid said no! In 2021 I am using my personal journey and story to place my heart in your hands through my voice. Never stop believing, dreaming and fighting for what you stand for in life. Dreams do come true!

The North Macedonian broadcaster has opened the submission window inviting both local and international composers and producers to submit a song for Vasil to perform at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The deadline has been set on 27 January

In 2020 Vasil was set to represent North Macedonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ You‘, unfortunately he was not able to accomplish his goal due to the unprecedented cancellation of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 19 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final on 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

In 2019 MKRTV opted for an internal selection and selected Tamara Todevska to defend the Macedonian colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her epic entry Proud. North Macedonia won the jury voting in Eurovision 2019 and placed 7th after the combined televoting/jury deliberation, thus achieving its best result in the competition so far.

2019 saw North Macedonia enter the TOP 10 of the Eurovision scoreboard for the very first time.