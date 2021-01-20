Israel: HaShir HaBa L’Eurovizion 2021 music videos released

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster has released the official music videos of the three potential Eurovision 2021 Israeli entries.

Voting for HaShir HaBa L’Eurovizion 2021 kicked off in Israel yesterday and is set to conclude on Monday 25 January when Eden Alene‘s Eurovision 2021 entry will be unveiled during a special show on KAN 11 at 20:05 CET.

Three songs are in contention in Israel for Eurovision 2021:

La La Love

Ue La La

Set me free

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist has been confirmed as the 2021 Israeli Eurovision hopeful.