Eurovision 2021: The theme art and design released with fresh elements

The EBU has released the 2021 Eurovision theme art and design with fresh elements in league with the new season and new year.



The Netherlands are gearing up for the forthcoming Eurovsion edition from strength to strength. The Dutch national broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS have unveiled the revamped theme art and design for Eurovision 2021 with fresh new elements.

The reigning Eurovision champion, Duncan Laurenace, together with host broadcasters NPO, NOS, AVROTROS has released a new promo video for Eurovision 2021 in which we get a sneak peak of the revamped theme art and design.

Duncan Laurence in the promotional video sends the following message to Eurovision fans far and near:

Again, what is it really about? These strange times have only made the answers seem more clear to me. Me just loves to be we….

The revamped version of the Eurovision 2o021 logo and design has been by CLEVER FRANK, the same company which designed the logo and theme art for Eurovision 2020. The new design showcases the union of the 41 competing countries at Eurovision 2021 and coming together in the host city, ie Rotterdam.

MediaMonks and NEP are now part of the the design team and will help elaborate a new system that will enable artwork to be used and showcased in many ways on several different platforms: TV shows, bus stops, city branding, merchandise, online, etc. Rotterdam will be dressing up its trams in true Eurovision fashion with the new logo and design.

Dutch elements and colours

The EBU gives us further details on the Dutch elements in the new design and new colour revamp:

The colour palette used for the design is based on the flags of all the participating countries. They’re actually the same as the event design of 2020 but bolstered with secondary colours of bright green, pink and purple to emphasize festivity.

Abstract patterns with sharp, graphical shapes symbolize 6 keywords that celebrate the Netherlands: landscapes, water, bridges, fields, creativity and resilience. You will find these patterns used in backgrounds and on the ‘track’.

The Track

The EBU sheds more light on the design and the concept behind it:

The track expands the flag-coloured beams of the logo to create a forever repeating track to symbolize the theme: it keeps opening up. It’s based on the symbol and perspective of the stage design, which was created by Florian Wieder last year. The form can be adjusted in many ways so long as the rhombus shape is preserved.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv/NOS/NPO/AVROTROS