Eurovision 2021: Scenario decision by mid February

Dutch national broadcaster, NOS, has unveiled that the final decision regarding the format and scenario that will be adapted to hold the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Song Contest will be unveiled by mid February.

It is yet unclear which format will be chosen to hold the 2021 Eurovision edition in Rotterdam, but one thing that we know for sure is that the event will take place in one way or the other. Last year the EBU and Dutch host broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS announced that a total of four different scenarios were under consideration in order to hold the event next May.

The four scenarios

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will definitely go ahead after the untimely cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam last year. Dutch Eurovision broadcasters NPO, AVROTROS, NOS and the EBU have four different scenarios to host the event next year in Rotterdam:

Plan A – A normal Eurovision Song Contest

– A normal Eurovision Song Contest Plan B – A Eurovision Song Contest with social distancing

– A Eurovision Song Contest with social distancing Plan C- A Eurovision Song Contest with travel restrictions

A Eurovision Song Contest with travel restrictions Plan D– A Eurovision Song Contest with a lockdown

Decision by mid February

Sietse Bakker (Eurovision 2021 Executive Producer) has said that the final decision regarding the format will be disclosed by mid February and that the first steps towards hosting the event have already taken. At the moment Bakker does not want to predict what would be the most likely scenario and is confident regarding the ongoing preparations:

We are hopeful, because the first steps have been taken today.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

