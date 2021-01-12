Eurovision 2021: 3,000 rooms blocked in Rotterdam for the contest

Rotterdam is working round the clock in order to host the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next May. A total of 3,000 hotel rooms have been secured for the event in the host city according to local media.

One thing we know for sure is that the 2021 Eurovision edition will take place in one way or other, with 4 different scenarios on the table. The EBU and the 2021 ESC Host broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS will be unveiling the exact format of the show in a few weeks time.

The Rotterdam hotel industry is looking forward to welcome the 41 delegations and along with their respective acts and entourage next May and is positive regards the celebration of the event in Rotterdam next May after the unprecedented cancellation of the competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3,000 rooms secured for Eurovision 2021

According to Mr.Roel Dusseldorp ( Chairman of Rotterdam Hotels Association -Rotterdamse Hotel Combinatie-RHC) the 3,000 hotel rooms were blocked immediately after the announcement that Rotterdam would welcome the Eurovision Song Contest again in 2021. The delegations will stay in the hotels they had initially booked to stay in last year.

Mr. Roel Dusseldorp says:

We immediately secured the rooms with Sietse Bakker ( ESC 2021 Executive Producer) and NPO. Based on this, we will retain the same number of rooms free for the Eurovision participants, delegations, journalists and the organization itself. In principle, each delegation will simply stay in the hotel that was booked last year. In the scenario that the public is allowed to attend the event at the Ahoy, we will liberate more rooms then.



Key decisions in February and March

Sietse Bakker has told AD.nl that they are currently evaluating all proposed scenarios. The Host Broadcasters and the EBU will decide on format of the efvent in the beginning of February, whilst the decision wether there will be an audience at the Ahoy will be taken by mid March.

Glimmer of Hope

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest hotel rooms bookings bring a glimmer of hope for Rotterdam’s hoteliers who are currently suffering the consequences of the restrictions and lockdown implemented in the Netherlands due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Mr. Roel adds:

The Eurovision Song Contest could very well be the start of the return to our normal lives. Then it will be a double party if this is to become a success in May. The number of guests can be counted on one hand. We are now very open about service.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AD.nl