Greece: Stefania will fly to Rotterdam with ‘ Last Dance’

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has unveiled the title of Stefania’s Eurovision 2021 entry.

Stefania will represent Greece at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Last Dance‘. The 2021 Greek Eurovision entry was selected internally amongst five proposed entries and is expected to be released in March.

A special committe set up by the Greek broadcaster and Stefania’s artistic team were jointly responsible to select the 2021 Greek Eurovision entry..

‘Last Dance‘ is an uptempo melody which has been composed and penned by Dimitris Kontopoulos, Sharon Vaghn and Arcade, namely the same team behind last year’s Greek Eurovision entry ‘Supergirl‘.

The Eurovision Greek Dream Team consisting of Dimitris Kontopoulos, Ilias Kokotos and Fokas Evangelinos will be resposible for Stefania’s Eurovision entry again.

The internationally acclaimmed and multi facetted stage director Fokas Evangelinos will be Stefania’s creative director once again.

Stefania was set to fly the Greek flag at the 2020 Eurovision edition with her entry ‘Supergirl‘, but the competition was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Hereafter the Greek national broadcaster invited the young artist to represent Greece at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 and has won the competition once in 2005 with Helena Paparizou‘s My number one.

The Mediterranean country has partaken 40 times in the contest so far.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory.

Stefania was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Greek colours at ESC 2020 in Rotterdam with her entry ‘ Supergirl‘.