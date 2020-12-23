The first national final event of the upcoming Eurovision season has just concluded! Albania’s 59th edition of Festivali I Këngës has decided to send Anxhela Peristeri to Eurovision, with her song Karma!
Tonight saw a total of 18 entries which had made it through the first two shows of the event compete for the golden Eurovision ticket. The result was determined solely by an expert jury.
As for this year’s edition, the Albanian broadcaster RTSH opted for hosting the event in an open air venue, due to the unpleasant developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event’s participants were the following:
- Anxhela Peristeri – Karma
- Devis Xherahu – Peng
- Era Rusi – Zjarri im
- Evi Reçi – Tjerr
- Festina Mejzini – Kush je ti dashuri
- Florent Abrashi – Vajzë
- Giliola Haveriku – E lirë
- Gjergj Kaçinari – Më jep jetë
- Inis Neziri – Pendesë
- Kamela Islamaj – Kujtimet s’kanë formë
- Kastro Zizo – Vallja e jetës
- Mirud – Nëse vdes
- Orgesa Zaimi – Valixhja e kujtimeve
- Rosela Gjylbegu – Vashëzo
- Sardi Strugaj – Kam me t’ba me kajt
- Viktor Tahiraj – Nënë
- Wendi Mancaku – Si ajo
- Xhesika Polo – Më mbron
Let’s enjoy the first fully known entry of Eurovision 2021:
It is still unknown whether the song will be performed in Albanian or will undergo any revamps before its presentation on the Eurovision stage.
Albania is set to participate in the second half of the second semifinal on 20 May.
The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place on 18, 20 and 22 May in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Hosting the three shows will be Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen and Jan Smit.
Do you agree with Albania’s decision to pick Anxhela and Karma for Rotterdam?