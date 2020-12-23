The first national final event of the upcoming Eurovision season has just concluded! Albania’s 59th edition of Festivali I Këngës has decided to send Anxhela Peristeri to Eurovision, with her song Karma!

Tonight saw a total of 18 entries which had made it through the first two shows of the event compete for the golden Eurovision ticket. The result was determined solely by an expert jury.

As for this year’s edition, the Albanian broadcaster RTSH opted for hosting the event in an open air venue, due to the unpleasant developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event’s participants were the following:

Anxhela Peristeri – Karma

Karma Devis Xherahu – Peng

Peng Era Rusi – Zjarri im

Zjarri im Evi Reçi – Tjerr

Tjerr Festina Mejzini – Kush je ti dashuri

Kush je ti dashuri Florent Abrashi – Vajzë

Vajzë Giliola Haveriku – E lirë

E lirë Gjergj Kaçinari – Më jep jetë

Më jep jetë Inis Neziri – Pendesë

Pendesë Kamela Islamaj – Kujtimet s’kanë formë

Kujtimet s’kanë formë Kastro Zizo – Vallja e jetës

Vallja e jetës Mirud – Nëse vdes

Nëse vdes Orgesa Zaimi – Valixhja e kujtimeve

Valixhja e kujtimeve Rosela Gjylbegu – Vashëzo

Vashëzo Sardi Strugaj – Kam me t’ba me kajt

Kam me t’ba me kajt Viktor Tahiraj – Nënë

Nënë Wendi Mancaku – Si ajo

Si ajo Xhesika Polo – Më mbron

Let’s enjoy the first fully known entry of Eurovision 2021:

It is still unknown whether the song will be performed in Albanian or will undergo any revamps before its presentation on the Eurovision stage.

Albania is set to participate in the second half of the second semifinal on 20 May.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place on 18, 20 and 22 May in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Hosting the three shows will be Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen and Jan Smit.

Do you agree with Albania’s decision to pick Anxhela and Karma for Rotterdam?