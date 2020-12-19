The 2011 Azerbaijani Eurovision winner, Eldar, has dropped a brand new single ‘Lachin’ along with its official music video.
Eldar’s latest single ‘Lachin‘ has been produced by Farhad Musayev. ‘Lachin‘ is the cover version of a famous Azerbaijani national song.
Azerbaijan in Eurovision
Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.
