Azerbaijan: Eldar drops new single ‘Lachin’

Azerbaijan

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani December 19, 2020 12:50 pm 3 views

The 2011 Azerbaijani Eurovision winner, Eldar, has dropped a brand new single ‘Lachin’ along with its official music video.

Eldar’s latest single ‘Lachin‘ has been produced by Farhad Musayev. ‘Lachin‘ is the cover version of a famous Azerbaijani national song.

 

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

