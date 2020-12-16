RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has confirmed the dates of the forthcoming edition of forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges.

Fest 59 will consist of three shows and is scheduled to be held on 20, 21 and 23 December in Tirana. All three shows will be aired on RTSH 1. The 2021 Albanian entry will be selected on Wednesday 23 December.

All three shows will be held in an open air venue, namely next to the iconic Italia Square in the Albanian capital due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country. Usually the competition is held at the Congress Palace in Tirana, but due to the pandemic RTSH has opted to hold the festival at an open air location.

The Albanian iconic song festival will be hosted by Blendi Salaj and Jonida Vokshi and will be directed by Martin Leka.

A total of 26 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

FiK 59 Candidates

Devis Xherahu

Orgesa Zaimi

Festina Mejzini

Franc Koruni

Inis Neziri

Sardi Strugaj

Gjergj Kaçinari

Durim Morina (Mirudi)

Evi Reçi

Rosela Gjylbegu

Klevis Bega (Kastro Ziso)

Klinti Çollaku

Anxhela Peristeri

Wendi Mancaku

Fatos Shabani

Florent Abrashi

Enxhi Nasufi

Kamela Islamaj

Era Rusi

Erikson Lloshi

Xhesika Polo

Manjola Nallbani

Giliola Haveriku

Viktor Tahiraj

Agim Poshka

Stefan Marena You can listen to the competing entries here.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

Arilena Ara was set to represent Albania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Fall from the sky‘ but unfortunately was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the untimely cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.