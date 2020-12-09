France: ‘Eurovision France – C’est vous qui décidez!’ candidates unveiled

France 2, the French national broadcaster has unveiled the twelve candidates who will be battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at the forthcoming French national final: Eurovision France – C’est vous qui décidez!

A tota of 12 acts are in the running in their quest to defend the French colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. France will be holding a national final in order to determine its act and entry for Eurovision 2021. The show will be hosted by Stephane Bern. The 2021 French Eurovision act and entry will be determined via a 50/50 public vote-professional jury deliberation.

The Candidates

LMK – Magique

Ali – Paris Me Dit

Casanova – Tutti

Barbara Pravi – Voilà

Cephaz – On A Mangé Le Soleil

Amui – Maeva

Andriamad – Alléluia

Philippine – Bah Non

Juliette Moraine – Pourvu Qu'on M'Aime

21 Juin Le Duo – Peux-Tu Me Dire?

Terence James – Je T'Emmènerai Danser

Poney X – Amour Fou

About the national final

Ms.Alexandra Redde Amiel ( France 2 Head of Variety & Enterntainment /French Head of Delegation) says:

It’s a new concept created by teams from France Télévisions and France TV STUDIOS. We have selected 12 powerful songs from the hundreds of proposals that we received. We are also proud to highlight French artists and songwriters with this selection. We designed an original voting system that gives the audience a greater influence. There will be two phases of voting but the audience will have control in both these two phases. The jury will be made up of 10 people, 5 French and 5 international who will come from all walks of life. Many fans of the Eurovision Song Contest follow national selections across Europe. We really hope that this new concept will please them.

From internal selection to national final

The French Head of Delegation goes on to comment regarding France’s switch from internal selection to a televised national final:

The situation over the past year has radically changed. This year the French public, and especially the fans, have been deprived of the Eurovision Song Contest. We want to give the audience a Eurovision moment earlier in the year. More than ever in these difficult times entertainment is also a way to get away from it all. And we hope, more than ever, to put some glitter in people’s lives with this beautiful show ahead.

Eurovision France – les finalistes

As of 16 December, the French national broadcaster will be presenting each of the competing candidates every evening in a special show Eurovision France – les finalistes, in order to introduce them to the French audience. The acts will introduce themselves and shed more light on their careers and their competing entries.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

Tom Leeb was set to represent France at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ The Best In Me’.