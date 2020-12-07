Estonia: Uku Suviste releases the official music video of his Eesti Laul 2021 entry

The 2020 Estonian Eurovision hopeful, Uku Suviste, has dropped the official music video of his Eesti Laul 2021 entry ‘ The Lucky One’.

The multi facetted Estonian artist is vying to represent Estonia at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest next year, he’ll be partaking in the 2021 Estonian Eurovision national selection- Eesti Laul with his entry ‘ The Lucky One‘.

Uku Suviste has released the official music video of his potential Eurovision 2021 entry ‘Lucky Day‘. The Dream Team are behind Ukus’s Eesti Laul entry. The song has been penned by Sharon Vaughn and produced by none other than the internationally acclaimed Greek composer and producer Dimitris Kontopoulous.

The official music video has been directed by Jaagup Tuisk and produced by Kateriine Krigul.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

Estonia has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 25 times.

Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of Eesti Laul 2020 and was set to defend the Baltic nation’s colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘What love is’.