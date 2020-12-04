The EBU and the Dutch Eurovision 2021 Host broadcasters, NPO, AVROTROS and NOS have unveiled the new logo for Eurovision 2021.



The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Core Team has unveiled the new logo for the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest showcasing the toguetherness and connection between Rotterdam the competing countries in the competition.

The 2021 Eurovision organizers have tweaked the 2020 Eurovision logo and given it a fresher look. The 2020 Eurovision logo showcased a data-driven visualisation based on the flags of all participating countries and told the story of the Eurovision Song Contest’s 65 year history.

The 2021 Eurovision logo has been inspired by the world map with Rotterdam as the nucleus of Europe next May.

Sietse Bakker (Eurovision 2021 Executive Producer) says:

The logo connects Rotterdam with the capitals of the participating countries and symbolises coming together, regardless of the form. The new logo shows that we are open to everything the participants have to offer. The Eurovision Song Contest will continue next year, no matter what and we hope to welcome the participants, press and fans to Rotterdam in May; physical if possible, virtual if necessary.

Bakker is looking forward to Eurovision 2021 as the introduction of the new logo leaves the 2020 Eurovision behind opening up to Eurovision 2021 with a fresh and positive approach:

Thanks to developments regarding vaccines and reliable rapid tests, we are now cautiously optimistic about what can be done responsibly in May. And all of Europe is now watching us. With creativity and decisiveness, inspired by that typical Rotterdam resilience, we are going to make something very special out of it, I am convinced of that!

The 2021 Eurovision logo has been created and developed by Clever ° Franke, the same enterprise which was responsible for the 2020 Eurovision logo.

Mr.Gert Frake (Co-founder of Clever Franke) comments on the new logo:

We extended the style from last year to 2021 and retained the simple, intelligent, minimalist and experimental elements but then added a festive touch, to celebrate the return of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.