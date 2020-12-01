Eurovision 2021: NPO unveils the postcards concept

NPO, the Dutch national broadcaster, has unveiled the concept behind the 2021 Eurovision postcards.

Every year, Eurovision fans look forward to the presentation postcards which precede each country’s performance during the live ESC shows. Throughout the years we have witnessed various different styles of presentation postcards showcasing artists in the host country or in their homeland, showcasing the host country’s hot spots and main attractions, depicting the host country’s culture and traditions etc…

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is set to showcase the Netherlands via 41 introductory films. The Dutch national broadcasters (NPO, NOS, AVRTOROS) are inviting the Dutch public to suggest unique locations in the country where these introductory short videos can be filmed.

The registration window for suggesting a location for the Eurovision 2021 postcards is open from today until 31 December. Dutch municipalities and regions wishing to apply can register here.

The Eurovision Song Contest organizers are looking for photogenic locations in order to record these special postcards, with preference to those in the open air.

What will be the cocept?

In 2020, the competing acts were set to film their respective postcards in the Netherlands partaking in local activities, but the concept for Eurovision 2021 will be different due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, hence the host broadcaster has come up with a new concept in order to record the postcards as it is not certain if the acts will be able to travel to the Netherlands to film their postcards.

In 2021 the competing acts will be presented to the audience via images shot in their respective countries which will be projected inside tiny houses which will be placed in different unique locations throughout the Netherlands.

The postcards will be produced by IDTV the same company which was set to produce the 2020 Eurovision postcards and will be filmed from March- April.

Mr. Gerben Bakker (Head of Show/Eurovision 2021) says:

We show these images on the framework of a so-called ‘tiny house’. We set up that house in different places in the Netherlands that suit the artist so that we get to know them well. The house is a central theme, precisely because our living rooms have never been more important than this year. And at the same time, we open up our home to the rest of the world. And for these tiny houses, we are looking for unique locations in the Netherlands; the most beautiful and special places in our country that we can portray spectacularly. The locations may be well-known locations, but we are certainly open to the as yet undiscovered gems that our country has to offer. Because the recordings will be shot wide and big, we must have enough space around the house to be able to place it and film it. So, surprise us and register so that you can show your unique spot to 180 million TV viewers throughout Europe

A window to the world

Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest is an extraordinary window for the host city and country to showcase themselves globally. Next May all eyes will be set on Rotterdam and the Netherlands during the 2 Eurovision weeks when 41 delegations will land in the port city along with the whole Eurovision bandwagon.

The presentation postcards serve as a massive platform for the host country to promote its tourism and showcase itself on a global scale as millions of viewers tune in to watch Europe’s favorite television show. The Eurovision Song Contest reaches households beyond Europe, from Australia to Argentina, from China to New Zealand, from USA to India etc.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: NPO/AVROTROS/NOS/EBU