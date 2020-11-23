Lithuania: The Roop will compete in the national selection for Eurovision 2021

The 2020 Lithuanian Eurovision hopefuls, The Roop, are vying to represent Lithuania at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The Lithuanian group has announced today that they will compete at the forthcoming 2021 Lithuanian national selection.

The Roop won the the 2020 Lithuanian national final and were awarded the golden ticket to the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their epic entry ‘On Fire‘. The boys were one of the hot favourites to belt the Grand Prix last May, but the competition was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Roop posted the following message via their official Instagaram account:

The question we were hearing since spring will be answered now – we decided to take part in the National Eurovision selection. We have a song and we have a vision. Let’s hope it will become Euro-vision.

Lithuania and the Roop also won ESCToday’s EurovisionHome Contest last March and ESCToday’s Editors Poll 2020.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

