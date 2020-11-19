The Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy will perform #23 in the Grand Final

Following the EBU’s announcement regarding the 2021 Eurovision Semi-final line up, the EBU has confirmed today that host country, The Netherlands, will retain its drawn slot in the Grand Final next year.

Last March special draw was held during the meeting in order to determine the host country’s order of appearance in the Grand Final. The Netherlands was drawn to perform #23 at the 2020 ESC Grand Final, the country will perform on the same slot next year too.

The Netherlands’ ESC 2021 hopeful Jeangu Macrooy will perform #23 the Eurovision 2020 Grand Final on 22 May. Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, selected Jeangu via an internal selection in order to defend the Dutch colours at Eurovision 2020 on home soil, but the event was cancelled. Hereafter the Dutch broadcaster invited Jeangu to defend the Dutch colours at next year’s Eurovision edition.

Jeangu was set to perform his song ‘Grow’ at Eurovision 2020 this year in Rotterdam, he will be representing his homeland in the competition next year with a new song.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 in Lugano, and was one of the founder members of Europe’s favorite television show. The Dutch have won the competition five times: 1957, 1959, 1969 ,1975 and 2019.

The country has had the honor of hosting the event on four occasions: 1958, 1970, 1976, 1980 and is set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next May in Rotterdam.

In 2019 the Dutch selected Duncan Laurence via an internal selection in order to fly the Dutch flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, with his epic entry Arcade. Duncan walked away with the coveted ESC Grand Prix, giving The Netherlands its 5th Eurovision victory.