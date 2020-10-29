Denmark: Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 rules published and date set

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming edition of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix and has set the date for the Danish national final.

A total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at the 2021 Dansk Melodi Grand. The Danish national final is scheduled to be held in Copenhangen at DR Byen (DR headquerters) on Saturday 6 March. The Danish national broadcaster has released the rules and regulations of the competition.

The submission period for composers/artists to submit their entries to DR is open as of today and will conclude on 20 November.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has participated 48 times at the Eurovision Song Contest. This year will see the country’s 49th Eurovision participation.

Ben & Tan were crowned the winners of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2020 and we were set to represent Denmark at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Yes‘.