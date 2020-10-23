It’s been a strong rumour for a while, but now it’s confirmed! Daði and Gagnamagnið, who won the Icelandic national selection event Söngvakeppnin 2020 and were supposed to represent the Nordic nation at the cancelled Eurovision 2020, are given one more chance to fly the country’s flag, this May in Rotterdam!

It all began last month, when Daði released his concert schedule for spring 2021, where a large gap was observed in the coming May. The fans’ estimates proved to be true, since just today the Icelandic public broadcaster RÚV and Daði himself announced on Twitter his upcoming participation at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest!

Eurovision 2021!

⁰I’m coming back next year and Gagnamagnið is joining me!

So I guess I’m writing another Eurovision song.

Also closing the Think About Things chapter of my life with some remixes released today:https://t.co/SZ6X8IY1ub

Thank you for all the support! pic.twitter.com/ovbxqCjfTp — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) October 23, 2020

RÚV is pleased to announce the renewal of his collaboration with the singer for the Eurovision project. Having been of the big favorites for Eurovision 2020, he hopes to bring his country high on the final scoreboard in 2021 as well.

Daði won Söngvakeppnin 2020 and the distinction and the reception of the Icelandic contribution had never been so good. We are therefore very happy and proud to be able to send this great musician and his people to Eurovision as intended last time.

Although their new song is not ready yet, Daði and his team Gagnamagnið have already some ideas in mind. The Berlin-based singer is very proud to return to Eurovision and states:

I am very excited. The reason why I competed in Söngvakeppnin 2020 was to try to experience Eurovision from the inside together with Gagnamagnið. We always wanted to find out how far we could get in the competition and that will be no different next year.

Daði and Gagnamagnið triumphed at Söngvakeppnin 2020 with the song Talk about things, which became a major hit in many countries across Europe. Let’s remember their performance, on the occasion of today’s announcements!

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest is planned to take place on 18, 20 and 22 May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exact format of the contest will be determined a few weeks before the event. There are 4 different scenarios on the table. Discover more here.