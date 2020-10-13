Cyprus: Hovig drops new single ‘ O Iroas Sou’

The 2017 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Hovig, has dropped a brand new single ‘ O Iroas Sou’ along with its official music video.

Hovig is back in the game with a brand new track ‘O Iroas Sou‘, which has been released in Cyprus and Greece by Cobalt Music. The song has been composed by Hovig and penned by Giorgos and Grigoris Vaxavanelis. Hovig and Panagiotis Brakoulias have been behind the song’s production and orchestration.

‘O Iroas Sou‘ official music video has been produced by Alexandra Menskaya and Alive Film Productions and directed by Stanislaw Gurenko.

Hovig in Eurovision

Hovig represented Cyprus at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv with his entry ‘Gravity‘.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The Mediterrranean island achieved its best result in the competition in 2018 when it placed 2nd with Eleni Foureira‘s epic entry Fuego.

Aphrodite’s island has been represented by some of the biggest names in the Greek and Cypriot music industry: Anna Vissi (1982), Michalis Hatzigiannis (1998), Evridiki (1992,1994,2007), Ivi Adamou (2012), Despina Olympiou (2013), Eleni Foureira ( 2018), Tamta (2019) etc.

Cyprus has partaken 36 times in the competition.