The newly appointed Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor, Mr. Martin Osterdahl, has shed more light on the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest’s fate and challenges in a special interview.

Last week the EBU and the 2021 Dutch Eurovision host broadcasters unveiled the 4 potential scenarios to host Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam next year. Martin Osterdahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) has spoken further about the ongoing preparations for Eurovision 2021 in an interview to eurovision.tv and has shed more light on the potential scenarios.

Martin Osterdahl has produced the 2013 and 2016 Eurovision Song Contest editions in Sweden and has recently moved from Stockholm to Geneva in order to pursue his new job at the EBU as the Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor.

Martin officially took over from Jon Ola Sand on 1 May and relocated to Geneva three weeks ago.

After the unprecedented cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest last May, Martin Osterhdahl commented:

For all of you who have worked day and night for almost a year to prepare for Rotterdam, I have an important message from my own experiences: Because of its nature, the ESC project has given you the opportunity to stretch your minds and talents to their full potential. That’s a rare thing to be blessed with. The things you’ve learnt through the ups and downs of this mammoth project, have forever changed you, improved you as professionals and as human beings. The knowledge you’ve acquired and the friends you’ve made will stick with you forever. In the face of future challenges you will come out better equipped and stronger. Right now we need to care for each other and our societies, show kindness, gratitude and empathy. Whatever happens next, this is not an end. This is not the end of OUR show.

Regarding the resilience of the Eurovision Song Contest Martin says:

Of course, this situation comes with challenges, but it also presents opportunities for the EBU, the Host Broadcaster and all the members. We show that this long tradition of working together is really true. The Contest is strong in its true sense, but it can also be flexible and resilient. One of the many fascinating things about the Contest is that it is co-produced by so many countries and broadcasters. They all have different cultures, languages, rules and regulations and financial capabilities, but somehow through decades, we have been able to collaborate on this show for so long. And this year, it will be even more important that we work together.

Martin sheds more light on the potential scenarios:

We are working on back-up scenarios to provide a healthy and safe environment for those who will travel, but also finding alternative ways for those who will not be able to travel. It is important to make contingency plans, as you can never foresee all scenarios. It is also normal to make back-up plans when you produce a live show like this one. This year particularly, it has to be more advanced than ever before.

Mr. Osterdahl goes on to comment about the creative challenges:

In my experience with being the executive producer in 2013 and 2016, I’ve learned the enormous complexities of the show but also the great opportunities that come with it. This year, there are great opportunities to find ways to transcend the boundaries that we are facing to get together in May in Europe, to show that we are very much together.

About Martin Osterdahl

Martin Österdahl is no new face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as he has been the Executive Producer of the last two Eurovision editions in Sweden organized by Swedish national broadcaster SVT (Malmo 2013 and Stockholm 2016). He has also served as a member of the ESC Reference Group between 2012 and 2018.

The EBU and the 2021 Dutch broadcasters will select the most suitable scenario to host Eurovision 2021 by early next year.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv